San Marcos Parks & Recreation July Events
By Editor / July 5, 2018 /
Parks & Recreation Monthly News
Upcoming Parks & Recreation Events
- July 7 @ 8:30 am | San Marcos City Hike | San Dieguito River Park
- July 10 @ 11:30 am | Dine & Discover | Senior Activity Center
- July 11 @ 6 pm | Family Night | Community Center
- July 13 @ 6 pm | Fun Friday Nites! | Community Center & San Elijo Rec Center
- July 13 @ 5 pm | Family Swim Night | Woodland Park Pool
- July 20 @ 6:30 pm | Movie in the Park: The Nut Job | Bradley Park South
- July 21 @ 7:30 pm | Concert in the Garden: Detroit Underground | Wood House Garden @ Woodland Park
- July 27 @ 1 pm | Movie Matinee | Senior Activity Center
- July 28 & 29 @ 4 pm | San Marcos Family Campout | Walnut Grove Park
Celebrate a #LifetimeofDiscovery
July is National Parks & Recreation Month!
- Follow us on social media @sanmarcoscity
- Tag your photos with #DiscoverSanMarcos
- Show your #ParkLove
- Share which #ParksMakeLifeBetter!
Help save lives on July 26 near City Hall!
The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
Use Blood Drive Host Code: SANMARCOS
STAY CONNECTED WITH YOUR PARKS & REC DEPARTMENT
