San Marcos -Pandering / Child Solicitation

San Diego resident Kyle Hackney (06/03/86) was arrested on August 25, 2017, at 6:04 p.m., after attempting to lure several minor females into his gray Nissan Pathfinder with large sums of money near the Head Start Facility at 1587 Linda Vista Drive in San Marcos. It is believed Hackney committed a similar crime on August 22, 2017. During that incident, Hackney was driving his white Chevrolet Tahoe and parked in the parking lot of the San Marcos Senior Center, located at 111 Richmar Avenue, in San Marcos.

In both incidents Hackney flaunted cash and possibly drugs to entice groups of children to his vehicle. During the incident on August 22, 2017, Hackney promised minors that they could make easy money and he was looking for a “good time.” According to reports there were numerous children present when these events occurred. Anyone who may have witnessed either event, or has additional information, is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Wilson at (760) 510-5241.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.