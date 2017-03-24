San Marcos Outstanding Charter High School Senior Awarded Susan Steelman Bragato Scholarships

(Sacramento, CA) – Today, the California Charter Schools Association (CCSA) awarded $2,000 college scholarships to 10 inspiring, high-achieving high school seniors from CCSA member charter public schools to help fund their first year of college. Each of the 10 recipients of the Susan Steelman Bragato Scholarship Award, students representing different regions of the state, share a passion for community service and reaching their educational dreams.

The winners were announced at the 24th Annual California Charter Schools Conference March 20-23, 2017 in Sacramento hosted by CCSA and were celebrated by the more than 3,500 charter public school leaders, teachers, supporters, and advocates in attendance. Learn more about the event .

The Susan Steelman Bragato Scholarship Award is awarded to outstanding charter school seniors annually because CCSA believes that education shouldn’t stop after high school. The scholarship is named in honor of Susan Steelman Bragato for her unprecedented contribution to the charter school movement. She was the co-founder of the first charter school in California, founder of the California Network of Educational Charters (renamed to CCSA in 2003), and founder of the first Annual California Charter Schools Conference. Steelman Bragato died in 2005 at the age of 47.

The recipients of the 2017 Susan Steelman Bragato Scholarships are:

Rola Kojok, Guajome Park Academy, San Marcos, CA

Kojok immigrated to California from Lebanon to escape war in 2006. Within a few weeks, she was thrown into a new culture with a new language. Six months later, Kojok was excelling linguistically and academically, partially due to her commitment to supporting her community by volunteering for the American Red Cross and her former elementary school. She hopes to use her scholarship to pursue her dream of one day becoming a pharmacist and owning her own pharmacy.

Omega Agee, KIPP King Collegiate High School, Oakland, CA

Akosua Boateng, Sacramento Charter High School, Sacramento, CA

Kevin Chang, Western Sierra Collegiate Academy, Rocklin, CA

Kyle Dent, Lighthouse Community Charter School, San Lorenzo, CA

Erick Felix, Synergy Quantum Academy, Los Angeles, CA

Abraham Herrera, Math and Science College Preparatory, Los Angeles, CA

Leron Lemmi, The Preuss School UCSD, San Diego, CA

Eduardo Perez, Oakland Unity High School, Oakland, CA

Vanessa Wan, Clayton Valley Charter High School, Concord, CA

