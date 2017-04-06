San Marcos News

Juried Art Shows …A Juried Art & Photography Show is held annually. Interested artists and photographers may submit two entries into each of the two categories. Accepted works will be displayed in the Community Center from March 1 through April 30.San Marcos Community CenterSpring 2017 2017 Art Entry Form2017 Photo Entry Form



San Marcos Alive …Each year, the City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Arts Council partner to present the largest “Celebration of the Arts” in the City. Thousands of residents are given the opportunity to enjoy arts & crafts, live performances, hands-on art projects, fine art shows and much more. In the the event of rain, all activities will be moved indoors . San Marcos Civic Center – Click here for details

San Marcos Theatre West …San Marcos Theatre West is a “learning” theater program for children from the ages of seven to 17. In addition to learning the fundamentals of the stage, participants develop growth in self esteem and encouragement of creativity and artistic expression. Theatre West currently produces four or five shows per year. San Marcos Community Center – Show dates vary – Click here for details