San Marcos News

The City of San Marcos Community Services Department offers a variety of ongoing and seasonal special events for the community to enjoy. From community theater to summer concerts to holiday events to outdoor recreation, there is something for everyone. Sign up for our email notifications, if you would like to receive reminders about upcoming events.
Concerts
COFFEE CONNECTIONS
NEW CHAMBER NETWORKING GROUP
2nd Thursday of Each Month
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
LOVE TO NETWORK? JOIN THE CHAMBER on the 2nd Thursdayof each month for morning coffee! Engage with the Chamber business community to expand your professional contacts, build better professional relationships, share news about your business, learn about great new opportunities…
ART & CULTURE
|Juried Art Shows …A Juried Art & Photography Show is held annually. Interested artists and photographers may submit two entries into each of the two categories. Accepted works will be displayed in the Community Center from March 1 through April 30.San Marcos Community CenterSpring 2017 2017 Art Entry Form2017 Photo Entry Form
| San Marcos Alive …Each year, the City of San Marcos and the San Marcos Arts Council partner to present the largest “Celebration of the Arts” in the City. Thousands of residents are given the opportunity to enjoy arts & crafts, live performances, hands-on art projects, fine art shows and much more. In the the event of rain, all activities will be moved indoors .
San Marcos Civic Center – Click here for details
| San Marcos Theatre West …San Marcos Theatre West is a “learning” theater program for children from the ages of seven to 17. In addition to learning the fundamentals of the stage, participants develop growth in self esteem and encouragement of creativity and artistic expression. Theatre West currently produces four or five shows per year.
San Marcos Community Center – Show dates vary – Click here for details
| Movies in the Park
Each summer, The City of San Marcos collaborates with other cities in the county to bring free family movies to our local parks. Pre-show activities may include live entertainment, games and/or activities for children*. Attendees may bring picnics or purchase snacks from an onsite vendor.Summer – Details coming
|COMMUNITY SERVICES
|RECREATION SUPERVISOR
|3 Civic Center Drive
San Marcos, CA 92069
(760) 744-9000
|Cathy Cronin
(760) 744-1050, ext. 3504
THURSDAY, MARCH 16, 10:00 AM
|San Marcos Summer Music Fest
Formerly the Rock, Blues & BBQ, this music festival will feature live music, food and a beer garden.Walnut Grove Park
June 10, 2017
|Summer Concerts in the Gardens
The San Marcos Summer concert series is comprised of five live concerts held in the “Gardens” of The Historic Wood House. This intimate setting offers convenient parking and restroom facilities.Wood House Gardens in Woodland Park
Summer 2017
|Free Concerts in the Gardens
The City of San Marcos will be presenting two free concerts during the months of July and August. Attendees may bring picnics or purchase snacks onsite.Wood House Gardens in Woodland Park
Summer 2017
I would like to notify you of an event to post:
Get a feel for the wonderful world of horses and the common ground of horsemanship on Sunday May 15th 10 am – 3pm at Walnut Grove Park, San Marcos.
The Twin Oaks Valley Equestrian Association (TOVEA) presents:
The Common Ground Clinic featuring Horse Sense 101 sessions.
The Clinic will offer top local professional instruction to riders in Dressage, Cowboy Challenge, and Equitation and Showmanship. Observe or bring your own horse (see registration details on website.)
Horse Sense 101 Sessions will include demonstrations on grooming, feeding and nutrition, hoof care, wellness and medical care, tack and equipment, boarding, and therapeutic riding. These sessions are free to the public.
Come see horses in action, get the wonderful feeling of being around them, and witness how horses give back to the community. This is a family friendly event – all ages are welcomed. Food will be available onsite. Enjoy the day outdoors in the good company of horse people and horse fans.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://www.keepitequestrian.org; twinoaksvalleyequestrian@gmail.com
Please Post:
Got a Book In You? Let us help you plan it at the Nonfiction Book Planning Workshop! Sunday afternoon, April 23rd, 1-6 pm in San Marcos.
Could you use some encouragement, a sounding board for your ideas? Chiwah Slater, best selling author, publisher, and book coach with over 20 years’ experience, offers her expertise and the benefits of brainstorming with other writers. Pizza and salad (included in registration) to keep your energy up.
Whether your purpose is to tell your story, educate, instruct, or get the word out about your business, you’ll learn secrets that make the writing easy—even if you don’t consider yourself a writer. Your detailed plan makes writing your book as easy as “connect the dots.”
Enroll early and save! $247 through April 10th, $297 after. Limited seating. Go to http://AWriteToKnow.com/bpbpreg and enroll through Paypal (credit or debit card OK; no need for a Paypal account).
After enrolling you will be taken to a simple pre-workshop assignment that paves the way to creating a successful book plan.
Questions? Call Chiwah Slater at 760-586-5392.