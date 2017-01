Please join us in welcoming Rick Rungaitis as the new CEO of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce the new CEO, Rick Rungaitis. Rick was most recently Director of Team In Training for the San Diego/Hawaii Chapter for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Rick was most recently Director of Team In Training for the San Diego/Hawaii Chapter for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. READ MORE HERE Meet Rick at the 3rd Annual State of the City Address. Register today to take advantage of early bird pricing.