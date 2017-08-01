The City of San Marcos will host National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1st to celebrate America’s night out against crime. The free event will be held at Richmar Park, 110 Richmar Avenue from 4 to 7 pm where attendees will get to meet their neighbors, local sheriff deputies and learn about the city’s crime prevention program. Vallecitos Water District will have a booth at the event to answer water-related questions and distribute free reusable grocery bags.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children to one of the two event locations to be educated on good safety habits. The events will offer free hot dogs, fingerprinting, information on neighborhood watch and tips for child safety. There will also be a talking patrol car, games and refreshments.

San Marcos National Night Out is in coordination with the 34th Annual National Night Out, a unique crime and drug prevention event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. For more information, please call the city’s crime prevention unit at (760) 744-1050, ext. 3111 or (760) 510-5255.