San Marcos Mini Music Fest June 30th
By Editor / June 19, 2018 /
The San Marcos Mini Music Fest will be held on Saturday, June 30th at the Wood House in Woodland
Park. Join us for a fun filled day of live music, food vendors, lawn games and a craft beer and wine garden. Dance to the music featuring southern blues, Rolling Stones concert theatre, rockabilly and classic rock.
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Children under 12 are FREE.
