San Marcos Middle School Arrest

On June 11, 2018, San Diego Sheriff’s deputies were notified that San Marcos Middle School administrators had

received information that one of their students was possibly armed with a handgun. Another student had alerted school

officials that a 13-year old student had a gun in his backpack. School staff had the student brought to the office and

inquired about him possessing a weapon. The student admitted to having a gun in his backpack. School staff looked in

the bag and saw what appeared to be a gun. Once Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they checked the bag and found an

unloaded .22 handgun. The student was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall. Sheriff’s policy and state law prohibit

the release of a juvenile’s name when they are arrested.

At this time, it does not appear any specific threats were made against the school.

We want to remind students that if they hear any threats of violence or even potential violence, they can always

approach our school resource deputies or call the anonymous Crime Stoppers Students Speaking Out Tip Line at (888)

580‐8477 or the Sheriff’s Department 24 hr. reporting line (858) 565‐5200.