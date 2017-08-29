Loading...
San Marcos Mayor Desmond Backed by Supervisor Bill Horn

August 29, 2017

San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond

 

Supervisor Bill Horn has announced he will back San Marcos Mayor  Jim Desmond for County Supervisor in the 2018 election. Supervisor Horn will be  leaving his position because of term limits. Horn feels Desmond can best address the issues facing the unincorporated and rural areas of the county because of his policies on many issues facing the county.

With the election just nine months away two of Desmond’s opponents will be Oceanside Councilwoman Esther Sanchez, a Democrat  and Oceanside Councilman Jerry Kern, a Republican.

