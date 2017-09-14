Loading...
San Marcos Lions To Meet

September 14, 2017

The San Marcos Lions Club met on Wednesday, September 6th 2017 at noon.  The meeting was held at Cochna del Charro restaurant in San Marcos.  Items discussed included Hurricane Harvey relief donations, an update from the Boy Scouts troop sponsored by the Lions Club, future visitations to other Lions Clubs, and an upcoming vision-screening event.  Following routine business, we were treated to a talk by Mark “Dogman” Castillero, a Licensed Guide Dog Instructor.  Mr. Castillero holds a degree from UC Davis, and has trained thousands of service dogs, including guide dogs for the blind.  A more complete description of his work can be found at his web site, www.protraindog.com.

The next regular meeting of the San Marcos Lions Club will be held on Wednesday, September 20th 2017 at 6:00 PM, at Cochina del Charro restaurant in San Marcos.  Visitors are welcome!  Come see what Lions is all about!  Look for the folks in the blue polo shirts having too much fun!

