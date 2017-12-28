San Marcos Lions Club President to ride on Lions Float

SAN MARCOS, CA December, 2017 – 43-year resident of San Marcos and current -President of the San Marcos Lions Club, Norm MacKenzie, will be one of the featured riders on the Lions Clubs International float in the 129th Tournament of Roses Parade on Monday, January 1, 2018.

President MacKenzie is a 32-year Lion who has served in many leadership positions in the San Marcos Lions Club since 1985-1999, Cucamonga District Host Lions 1999-2014 and State Leadership positions the past six years. He also served as President, Lions Float, Inc. from 2013 to 2017 and is the Immediate Past President.

In the San Marcos Lions Club, MacKenzie served as a Director, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Vice President and President in 1989 and received the International Lions Clubs 100% President’s Award. In 1999 he became the CEO/President of the Rancho Cucamonga Chamber of Commerce and was active in the Cucamonga District Lions Club. He served as Director, 1st Vice President and President and received two International Lions Clubs President Excellence Awards. After serving as President MacKenzie served as the Foothill Region Zone A Chair mentoring Lions of four clubs in the zone. In 2009 he was elected Vice District Governor and in 2010 was elected District Governor for the 2010-2011 fiscal year. District 4-L4 encompasses all of Orange, East Los Angeles, and West San Bernardino Counties.

MacKenzie retired as Chamber President/CEO in July 2014 and returned to San Marcos on a full-time basis and became active in the local club once again serving as Membership Development Director and pioneering the Lions KidSight USA Program, a free community vision screening endeavor for children six months old to six years old with the goal of screening all pre-school and kindergarten children in San Marcos by June 30, 2018. San Marcos Lions have screened more than 2,000 children to date.

Lions Clubs International… Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest humanitarian Association with 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs in 210 countries and geographic areas around the globe. The organization turned 100-years-old on June 17, 2017. Lions Clubs float theme “Preserving Our Environment” fits perfectly around two of Lions Clubs International Centennial Projects – Engaging Our Youth and Protecting Our Environment. Lions around the world plant trees, clean up beaches, community parks and restoration of historical sites on a daily basis.

