San Marcos Lions Club To Conduct Vision Screening Saturday

SAN MARCOS, CA March 2017– The Northwest Region of San Diego County is participating in the State of California Lions annual project “Lions Eyes Across California” by recycling eye glasses and conducting vision screening for children and adults at Mission Hills High School parking lot on Mission Road Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“There are 370 Lions in 15 clubs in the region that are participating at the San Marcos site with vision screening, glucose screening, and blood pressure checks,” said Region Chair Arminda Ruiz of the San Diego North County Lions Club. “The San Marcos Lions Club under the leadership of President Ish Lopez and Membership Development and Leo Club Advisor Norm MacKenzie. The Mission Hills High School Leo Club will be assisting at the event.” She said.

The event was established two years ago by the state’s 15 District Governors as a statewide public relations, vision screening for adults and youngsters six months to six years of age (KidSight USA project) and recycling eye glasses event under the title of “Lions Eyes Across California.”

“The mission of this statewide event is to bring awareness to Lions Clubs core project goals of sight preservation in their communities,” explained Norm MacKenzie, Past District Governor and Membership Development Director San Marcos Lions Club. “San Marcos Lions Club’s slogan is ‘San Marcos Lions Saving Kids’ Sight’ and has a long standing partnership with the San Marcos Unified School District by providing two 27- foot Mobile Health Unit Screening trailers used for audiology and sight screenings of all students,” concluded MacKenzie.

The club uses two screening devices (PlusOptix and the Welch Allyn Spot) that deliver proven accuracy and reliability. From 3.3 feet the screening devices comfortably screen youngsters six months to six years old with immediate “pass” or “refer” screening results. If it’s a refer Lions provide a list of providers for families to visit if they do not have Health Insurance. In less than five seconds the screening devices detect most common vision disorders including: Hyperopia, Myopia, Astigmatism, Anisometropia, Anisocoria and Strabismus

“The San Marcos Lions Club newest project the past two years is KidSight USA project, a community vision screening project for children six months to six years old. We encourage all parents with school age children to come by and see how these devices work and detect early disorders that are correctable before the age of seven,” concluded Ish Lopez, Club President.