San Marcos Lion Honored At District 4L6 Convention

San Marcos, CA May 2018– A 38-year resident of San Marcos and 35-year San Marcos Lion, Ish Lopez, received the Lions Clubs International Melvin Jones Fellowship Award at the San Diego/Imperial Counties Lions 76th Annual Convention held in Yuma, Arizona May 5, 2018.

The award is the fourth highest recognition presented to Lions with continuous outstanding service to their community, district and Lions Clubs International. It was presented to him by Lions Club International Director Tom Gordon and District 4-L6 (San Diego & Imperial County) District Governor Neil Seefeldt, Jr.

Ish came to San Marcos on June 1, 1980, to start an insurance agency with State Farm Insurance from scratch, along with his wife, Vivian and a 6-month-old boy, Joshua.

In 1983, he became a Charter Club Lion in the new San Marcos Lions Club and served as Secretary for the first Board of Directors. Since then, Ish has held all positions on the Board such as Director, Lion Tamer, Tail Twister, Treasurer, 3rd, 2nd, and 1st Vice President and President and some more than once.

He currently serves as Secretary of the San Marcos Lions Club Foundation, the club’s charity arm specializing in vision screening for all with its newest project, Lions KidSight USA, saving kid’s sight ages 6-months to 17-years old. He also serves as Lion Tamer (keeper of equipment) on the club’s Board of Directors and is the Mission Hills High School Leo Club Advisor.

Today, Ish and Vivian enjoy living close to their two adult children, Joshua and Darla along with Joshua and his wife Janet’s three boys: Ismael, Gabriel and Andrew.

After 38 years in San Marcos, Ish and Vivian consider San Marcos their home, North San Diego County’s Best kept secret!



