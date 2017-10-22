San Marcos Knights Defeats LaCosta Canyon

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Excalibur Field-San Marcos High School-San Marcos, CA: In one of the wildest comebacks ever at the Excalibur Football on the facilities of San Marcos High School, things started going the Knights way as they seemed that they were going to dominate the contest. Knight turnovers and interceptions in the third quarter, gave the Mavericks of LaCosta Canyon High School a chance which made the game exciting as they led 27-26 in the fourth quarter. The game was tied 34-34 and the Knights scored and won by a 41-34.

The Knights jumped out to an early 26-0 leading on 2 field goals by Caleb Mancini, 2 Miles Hastings passes of 63 yards to Kyle Webb and one of 45 yards to Gavin Cherveny. Josh Bornes contributed on a 2 yard touchdown run.

The Mavericks came back and scored 3 quick touchdowns to go within 26-21 and quarterback Jake Newfield known for his running ability scored the go ahead touchdown with 9:22 left in the ballgame to take their first lead of the game 27-26.

San Marcos next possession came as quarterback Miles Hastings threw a 18 yard pass to Gavin Chervany with the 2 point conversion put the Knights up 34-27. Jake Neufield’s running skills scored his second touchdown of the game for 13 yards with the PAT good tying the score at 34-34.

Again the Knights were ready to score with the passing of Quarterback Miles Hastings threw the game winning pass his 3rd to Gavin Cherveny as he caught the game winning pass for 8 yards with the PAT good and San Marcos wins by a 41-34 win. San Marcos Head Football Coach Jason Texler on the huge win over LaCosta Canyon: “It was incredible they (LCC) are a great team it was going to be a battle but we knew in the first half the scoring wasn’t going to continue like that of our opponent (Lacosta Canyon) is a championship calibur team and they proved it tonight.” said Coach Jason Texler “Our squad made the right plays at the end of the game” ” When LaCosta Canyon started to rally I felt that we needed to play catch up and found a way to win “On the winning touchdown the play was called a “Four Verticle” where quarterback Miles Hastings threw to Gavin Cherveny for the game winning score.” said Coach Jason Texler