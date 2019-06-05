San Marcos Homicide Update

San Marcos, CA — Update to previous release: The Medical Examiner has completed the autopsies of the two subjects from yesterday’s investigation. They have been identified as Michelle Johnson and Tiko Leal. Michelle Johnson’s cause of death has been ruled as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death, a homicide. Tiko Leal’s cause of death has been ruled as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death, a suicide.

Information from previous release: Early this morning Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call of an unknown trouble at 1031 Lanza Ct. San Marcos. Deputies were told by a neighbor that two children, ages ten & eleven, were inside the house and afraid to come out. Deputies made entry into the residence and found one adult female and one adult male inside the residence. Both subjects were unresponsive with trauma to their body. Medics arrived and checked the victims and they were declared deceased at approximately 11:00 a.m. The children were taken to another location to be reunited with family. There are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.