San Marcos – Homicide Investigation

San Marcos, CA — Early this morning Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call of an unknown trouble at 1031 Lanza Ct. San Marcos. Deputies were told by a neighbor that two children, ages ten & eleven, were inside the house and afraid to come out. Deputies made entry into the residence and found

one adult female and one adult male inside the residence. Both subjects were unresponsive with trauma to their body. Medics arrived and checked the victims and they were declared deceased at approximately 11:00 a.m. The children were taken to another location to be reunited with family. There are no outstanding suspects.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will notify the next of kin and perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death of both subjects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.