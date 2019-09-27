SUNDAY, OCT. 13 @ 9 AM-5 PM

San Marcos – Harvest Festival and Street Fair

Hello San Marcos! As you look to your fall event schedule, the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to the Annual San Marcos Harvest Festival and Street Fair on Sunday, October 13th! Family Friendly Community Event – FREE



An estimated 15,000 in attendance, this San Marcos signature event features displays from more than 200 local artisans/crafters, retailers, and nationwide vendors. The community enjoys a beautiful day of great shopping; entertainment for the kids at the Grand Kid’s Fest inside the faire with inflatables and carnival rides; live local bands on the Beer & Wine Garden Stage; and Kids performances on the Family Entertainment Stage. Fair-goers feast on delicious culinary creations from a variety of food vendors all along Via Vera Cruz in San Marcos.

