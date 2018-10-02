San Marcos Fatal Vehicle vs. Motorcycle Collision

On October 1, 2018, at approximately 5:45 am, deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station responded to a vehicle versus a motorcycle collision in the 2200 block of N. Twin Oaks Valley Road, at the intersection of Equestrian Court, in the city of San Marcos. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 45year old male rider of a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle had collided into the passenger side of a 2001 Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford was a 46 year old male and his passenger was a 49 year old female.

The male rider of the Suzuki was transported by paramedics to Palomar Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. The male driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and remained on scene until deputies’ arrival. The female passenger of the Ford was transported by paramedics to Scripps La Jolla Memorial Hospital for serious yet non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor in this collision.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team is investigating the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the collision can contact Deputy Yvan Rogers at 760-510-5200.