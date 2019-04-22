San Marcos Fatal Vehicle Rollover Collision

On April 21, 2019, at approximately 7:56 am, deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station responded to a solo vehicle rollover collision off a hillside northwest of the intersection of Borden Road and Bel Esprit Circle, in the city of San Marcos. A male occupant of the involved Chevrolet truck called 911 to report the vehicle’s male driver was injured and trapped inside the vehicle. The male 911 caller was unable to provide an exact location for the collision scene. San Marcos Fire and Paramedic units arrived on scene and were able to locate the vehicle. Due to its remote location, emergency units utilized the hiking trails to access the heavily damaged Chevrolet and the injured vehicle occupants. Responding paramedics were able to extricate the 25 year old male driver from the vehicle. Passengers in the Chevrolet consisted of three 25-26 year old males.



All occupants were transported by paramedics to Palomar Medical Center where the 25 year male driver later succumbed to his injuries. All remaining occupants sustained moderate yet non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) Team responded and is investigating the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the collision can contact Deputy David J. Arnold Sr. at 760-510-5200