San Marcos Fatal Hit and Run

On 04/15/19, at about 08:20 PM, a 60 year old female who was walking her dog was struck by a vehicle on the 300 block of Smilax Road in the City of San Marcos. The female sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and passed away the following day.

Based on evidence left at the scene the suspect vehicle is silver in color, and should have damage to the front bumper, grille, and hood. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information regarding the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact Deputy Christopher Murray at the Sheriff’s San Marcos Station.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.