Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  San Marcos Fatal Hit and Run Updated Information

San Marcos Fatal Hit and Run Updated Information

By   /  April 23, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

San Marcos, CA — The following is an update to a prior News Release. This update includes a description of the suspect vehicle make and model.
SYNOPSIS:
On April 15, 2019, at about 8:20 p.m., a 60-year old female who was walking her dog was struck by a vehicle on the 300 block of Smilax Road in the City of San Marcos. The female sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and passed away the following day. Based on evidence left at the scene the suspect vehicle is an unknown color Ford Econoline series E-150, E-250, or E-350 van or truck, and should have damage to the front bumper and grille.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information regarding the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact Deputy Christopher Murray at the Sheriff’s San Marcos Station.
The following photos are not the suspect vehicle, only a likeness.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on April 23, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: April 23, 2019 @ 9:15 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

5K Fun Run/Walk to Benefit Local Community Health Center, VCC

Read More →