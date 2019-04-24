San Marcos Fatal Hit and Run Updated Information

San Marcos, CA — The following is an update to a prior News Release. This update includes a description of the suspect vehicle make and model.

SYNOPSIS:

On April 15, 2019, at about 8:20 p.m., a 60-year old female who was walking her dog was struck by a vehicle on the 300 block of Smilax Road in the City of San Marcos. The female sustained major injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and passed away the following day. Based on evidence left at the scene the suspect vehicle is an unknown color Ford Econoline series E-150, E-250, or E-350 van or truck, and should have damage to the front bumper and grille.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information regarding the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact Deputy Christopher Murray at the Sheriff’s San Marcos Station.

The following photos are not the suspect vehicle, only a likeness.