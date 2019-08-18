San Marcos DUI Checkpoint Results

Deputies of the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station conducted a driving under the influence and driver’s license checkpoint on August 16, 2019 in the 800 block of W. San Marcos Boulevard, in the city of San Marcos.

Results of the DUI Checkpoint:

Total Cars through the Checkpoint: 3260

Total Cars into the Checkpoint: 745

Cars Sent to Secondary for Evaluation: 31

D.U.I Evaluations: 8

D.U.I Alcohol Arrests: 1

D.U.I Drug Arrests: 1

Other Arrest : 0



In addition, there were 3 vehicles impounded for being an unlicensed driver and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

There were 13 citations issued for various violations including being an unlicensed driver, driving with a suspended

driver’s license and possession of an open container in a vehicle.

The DUI/ Driver’s license checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the