San Marcos Defeats Rival Mission Hills 11-7

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Marcos High School—Wednesday, April 25th, 2018: In a North County rivalry between San Marcos and Mission Hills this game went tooth and nail until the bitter end. But Miracle Marcos knows how to pull a trick out and they sure did.

The Knights at 17-6 jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first as sent 9 batters to the plate with 2 sacrifice fly RBI’s by Kade Kretchmeyer and Kyle Harvey. San Marcos followed in the second as baseman Luca Martinez, brother of Stanford bound Vinnie Martinez, connected on a solo home run to left field for a Knight 6-0.

The Grizzlies found a way to come back cutting the Knight lead to 1 at 6-5 and after 2 outs 8th batter Kaleb Hatch connected on a grand slam home run to rightfield.

In the home 6th inning, the Marcos Magic came back again as they scored 5 more runs as they sent 10 batters to the plate.

Jeff Dufek San Marcos Head Baseball Coach: ” I thought it was a well played contest and was nice to get Zach Prajzner back in the lineup, from leadoff to the last batter we had good at bats. It’s always good to have success against Mission Hills as they are a great team, well coached and have a good record, they are tough competition.”

“When we led 6-1, the grand slam made us we have 2 quick outs on just 2 pitches and my starter Jake Widener lost his focus, he needs to do a better job in that situation. We ask him to throw strikes along with competing and Jake did a good job.” said Coach Dufek.

“When we scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 6th we have been through this type situation before we put the pressure of the game in our senior’s hand.” “Zach and Vinnie Martinez have been swinging the bats for us all year for us but Vinnie has been the individual in the middle of the order that has solidified everything. He has had a great at bats but has trouble with the fastball, but he is patient and stayed up the middle and came up with some key RBI’s in that situation” said Coach Dufek.

The Grizzlies scored 2 more runs in the seventh to make the final score San Marcos 11 Mission Hills 7.