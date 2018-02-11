San Marcos Collision

On February 11, 2018, at 3:50 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an injury collision involving a 13 year old juvenile who had been struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred at 422 Los Vallecitos Boulevard, just west of Autumn Drive, in the city of San Marcos. The 13 year old male juvenile was riding his skateboard southbound downhill from the parking lot of the neighboring apartments when he entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound.
The vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Sentra, was being driven by a 25 year old female adult when the front of the vehicle collided with the juvenile. San Marcos Fire Department responded to the collision scene and transported the juvenile to Rady’s Children’s Hospital. The juvenile sustained serious but not life threatening injuries to his lower extremities, as a result of the collision. The juvenile’s parents had been notified and were on scene prior to deputies and paramedics arrival.
Alcohol is not a factor in the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact Deputy David J. Arnold Sr. at the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station. The investigation and cause of the collision is on-going and being conducted by the San Marcos Traffic Unit.