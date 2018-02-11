San Marcos Collision

On Fe bruary 11, 2018, at 3:50 p.m. , deputie s were dispatched to an injury collision involving a 13 year old juvenile who had been struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred at 4 22 Los Vallecitos Boulevard, just west of Autumn Drive , in the city of San Marcos. The 13 year old male juvenile was riding his skateboard southbound downhill from the parking lot of the neighboring apartments when he entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound.

The vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Sentra, was being driven by a 25 year old fe male adult when the front of the vehicle collided with the juvenile. San Marcos Fire Department responded to the collision scene and transported the juvenile to Rady’s Children’s Hospital. The juvenile sustained serious but not life threatening injuries to his lower extremities, as a result of the collision. The juvenile’s parents had been notified and were on scene prior to deputies and paramedics arrival.