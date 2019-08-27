Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  San Marcos Christian Women’s Connection

San Marcos Christian Women’s Connection

By   /  August 26, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

San Marcos, CA — The San Marcos Christian Women’s Connection will feature “treasures of the Past” at the luncheon on Monday, September 9th from 11:15 am to 1:30 pm at the Broken Yolk Restaurant, 101 Las Posas Rd., San Marcos. Cost is $20 and for reservations or information contact 760-859-7485 or 760-405-7385.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on August 26, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 25, 2019 @ 1:15 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Op-Ed By Vista Deputy Mayor John Franklin

Read More →