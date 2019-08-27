San Marcos, CA — The San Marcos Christian Women’s Connection will feature “treasures of the Past” at the luncheon on Monday, September 9th from 11:15 am to 1:30 pm at the Broken Yolk Restaurant, 101 Las Posas Rd., San Marcos. Cost is $20 and for reservations or information contact 760-859-7485 or 760-405-7385.
