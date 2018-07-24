San Marcos Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

Join us for an Adventure! And featuring Inspirational Speaker = June Wade

June is a country/inspirational singer with eight albums to her credit. She has hosted a local tv program and is a three-time cancer survivor. June invites you to hop on her traveling bus to experience “The Most Fantastic Trip of a Lifetime”

Monday, August 20, 2018 11:30 —1:30 at The Broken Yolk, 101 S Las Posas Road, San Marcos, CA

$20.00 inclusive Please make Luncheon Reservations by August 15, 2018

Call: Arminda 760-405-7385 Or Cristina 760-859-7485 – For Bible Study call: Tamara 760-936-6367