Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  San Marcos Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

San Marcos Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

By   /  July 24, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Join us for an Adventure! And featuring Inspirational Speaker = June Wade

June is a country/inspirational singer with  eight albums to her credit. She has hosted a local tv program and is a three-time cancer survivor. June invites you to hop on her traveling bus to experience “The Most Fantastic Trip of a Lifetime”

Monday, August 20, 2018 11:30 —1:30 at The  Broken Yolk, 101 S Las Posas Road, San Marcos, CA  

$20.00 inclusive  Please make Luncheon Reservations by August 15, 2018

Call: Arminda 760-405-7385 Or Cristina 760-859-7485 – For Bible Study call: Tamara  760-936-6367

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on July 24, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 24, 2018 @ 1:34 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Opening Night Retro Style with “Catch Me If You Can”

Read More →