San Marcos Checkpoint

Deputies of the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station conducted a driving under the influence and driver’s license checkpoint on April 19, 2019 in the 100 block of W. Mission Road, in the city of San Marcos.

Results of the DUI Checkpoint:

Total Cars through the Checkpoint: 1410

Total Cars into the Checkpoint: 300

Cars Sent to Secondary for Evaluation: 32

D.U.I Evaluations: 2

D.U.I Alcohol Arrests: 1

D.U.I Drug Arrests: 0

Other Arrest : 0

In addition, there were 2 vehicles impounded for being an unlicensed driver and having an expired driver’s license. There were 13 citations issued for various violations including being an unlicensed driver, no driver’s license in possession and a registered owner allowing an unlicensed driver to drive their vehicle.

The DUI/ Driver’s license checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1.