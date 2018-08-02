San Marcos Chamber Upcoming Events

|
Saturday, September 8 @ Noon-4:00 PM
COMMUNITY NEWS
A large crowd attended last week’s Meet Your Elected Officials event hosted by the San Marcos Chamber. San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond, City Council members, local mayors and legislators, as well as Board Members from Palomar College, San Marcos Unified School District and Vallecitos Water District were on hand to mix and mingle with Chamber members. Thanks to all who attended and sponsored the event.
Date: Thursday, August 9th
Time: 6:00pm to 7:30pm
Where: Cocina del Charro
RSVP: Sarah at sgranby@alz.org or
858-732-1354