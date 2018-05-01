Event Description: Lunch with Mayor Jim Desmond- Tuesday, May 8th, 12 pm – 1:00 pm
Have a question about your City?
Wondering about something in your neighborhood?
Want to know more about the community’s vision or strategic priorities?
Or would you just like to chat?
Join the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce for a Brown Bag Lunch with Mayor Jim Desmond.
Bring your lunch and your questions.
Saint Mark’s Catholic Church, John Paul II Building – 1147 Discovery Street, San Marcos, CA 92078
Contact Information:
Melanie Jamil 760-744-1270-Send an Email
Fees/Admission: Chamber Member Only Event FREE
Limited to the first 25 Chamber Members that register
