San Marcos Chamber of Commerce News

May 6, 2019

San Marcos Chamber announces Public Speaking Workshop, 2019 Senior Exit Interviews and coming later this month a Farmers Market. The Farmers market will be from 3-7 pm at 1035 La Bonita Avenue, San Marcos ( across from Decoy Dockside).

  Published: May 6, 2019
  Last Modified: May 6, 2019 @ 7:06 pm
  North County

