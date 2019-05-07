San Marcos Chamber announces Public Speaking Workshop, 2019 Senior Exit Interviews and coming later this month a Farmers Market. The Farmers market will be from 3-7 pm at 1035 La Bonita Avenue, San Marcos ( across from Decoy Dockside).
San Marcos Chamber of Commerce News
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 2 hours ago on May 6, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: May 6, 2019 @ 7:06 pm
- Filed Under: North County
NEXT ARTICLE →
WWII Era Aircraft Provide a Chance to View History Up-Close and Personnel at Palomar Airport
← PREVIOUS ARTICLE
General Plan Amendment (GPA) to be heard by Board of Supervisors