San Marcos Chamber Of Commerce Free Seminar

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FOR SMALL BUSINESS
As part of the continuing Business Seminar Series, the San Marcos Chamber is featuring two presentations regarding Workforce Development. The second of the series will feature:
“Internships 101”
Jill Litschewski, Director, Office of Internships and Services
California State University, San Marcos”Strengthening Communities Through Partnerhips
Nichol Roe, Associate Dean of Workforce Development and Extended Studies
Palomar College
Discussion points will include:
- CSUSM Internship Process
- Internship Structure
- Internship Types
- Education To Career Network
- Community Education
- Customized Trainings
Food and beverage will be provided by San Marcos Deli.