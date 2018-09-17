San Marcos Chamber Of Commerce Free Seminar

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FOR SMALL BUSINESS

As part of the continuing Business Seminar Series, the San Marcos Chamber is featuring two presentations regarding Workforce Development. The second of the series will feature:

“Internships 101”

Jill Litschewski, Director, Office of Internships and Services

California State University, San Marcos”Strengthening Communities Through Partnerhips

Nichol Roe, Associate Dean of Workforce Development and Extended Studies

Palomar College

Discussion points will include:

CSUSM Internship Process

Internship Structure

Internship Types

Education To Career Network

Community Education

Customized Trainings

Food and beverage will be provided by San Marcos Deli.