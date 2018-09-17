Loading...
San Marcos Chamber Of Commerce Free Seminar

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FOR SMALL BUSINESS

As part of the continuing Business Seminar Series, the San Marcos Chamber is featuring two presentations regarding Workforce Development. The second of the series will feature:

“Internships 101”
Jill Litschewski, Director, Office of Internships and Services
California State University, San Marcos”Strengthening Communities Through Partnerhips
Nichol Roe, Associate Dean of Workforce Development and Extended Studies
Palomar College

Discussion points will include:

  • CSUSM Internship Process
  • Internship Structure
  • Internship Types
  • Education To Career Network
  • Community Education
  • Customized Trainings
Food and beverage will be provided by San Marcos Deli.
Location: Valley of Discovery Room- San Marcos City Hall, 1 Civic Center Drive
Wednesday, September 26 – 8:00-9:00 am
Contact Information: San Marcos Chamber – Send an Email
Fees/Admission:
Free to all San Marcos Chamber Members – $25 for all nonmembers
