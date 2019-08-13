San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Events

The Taste of San Marcos Returns to North City!

Saturday, September 14th, 1 PM – 4 PM.

250 North City Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Join us for Best Bites & Unlimited Sips from the growing culinary and beverage scene in San Marcos!

Enjoy walking from booth-to-booth for an array of delectable eats and UNLIMITED sips of amazing craft brew, cider & wine

– all by local & independent acclaimed wineries and breweries.

Here’s a sneak peek of a few favorite hometown heroes

that will be serving up the snacks and suds:

The List is Still Growing…

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: Fees/Admission:Ticket Sales – In Advance

$35.00 Best Bites, Unlimited San Marcos Craft Beer, Cider and Wine Samplings – all by acclaimed San Marcos

Upgraded Experience

$50.00 Best Bites, Unlimited San Marcos Craft Beer, Cider and Wine Samplings, plus your experience will include The CADO, the world’s first Avocado pop-up museum celebrating California’s favorite fruit. You’re invited to feel the avocado-skinned walls and find the ripe spot, get schooled on the growing process by Jason Mraz (via cassette tape), meet the Hass Mother Tree of California, pause at The Pit Stop and enjoy the best avocado culture. Each special ticket also includes The CADO signature tote bag, too!

https://tasteofsanmarcos2019.brownpapertickets.com/



RESTAURANT LIST

Cocina del Charro – Copa Vida Cafe – Decoy Dockside – Everbowl

Fresh Healthy Cafe – FroYo Love – It’s Tabu Sushi- New Wave Soda

Noodles and Company – Old Cal Coffee House & Eatery- Pick Up Stix

Prep Kitchen San Marcos- Station Pizza- The Bellows

The Original Mr. Taco- Umami Japanese – Urge Gastropub & Common House

+ MORE to be announced!

BREW, CIDER, WINE LIST

Dos Desperados Brewery – Double Peak Brewing Co.-Hidden Hive Meadery

La Fleur’s Winery – Mason Ale Works – Newtopia Cyder – Raging Cider & Mead – Rip Current Brewing – Twin Oaks Valley Winery – Wild Barrel Brewing

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce”Educate and Update”

Quarterly Networking Breakfast

Broken Yolk, 101 S Las Posas San Marcos, CA Grand Plaza

Tuesday, August 27th

Registration 7:00-7:25 – Event 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM

Special Guest Speaker Supervisor Jim Desmond “The Goals and Priorities for North County” Supervisor Desmond was first elected Mayor of San Marcos in November 2006 after just two years of service on the San Marcos City Council. He served as San Marcos Mayor for 12 years – 3 terms. Supervisor Desmond is a Navy veteran with a BS in Electrical Engineering from SDSU. In addition, he had a 30 year career as an airline pilot and successful entrepreneur.SBuild your network of business connections, share information about your products and services, meet potential customers, renew old acquaintances, see friends and increase your bottom line. Enjoy breakfast, great conversation and learn what’s happening in North County. Pre-registration:

Chamber Members $20 (includes breakfast)

Prospective Members $40 (includes breakfast)







