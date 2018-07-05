Loading...
San Marcos Chamber of Commerce “Educate & Update”

San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Educate and Update with Guest Speaker – Jennifer Schoeneck on  Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at  7:30 AM – 8:45 AM

“Innovate 78” – Come See What it’s All About!

Guest Speaker:

 Jennifer Schoeneck – Economic Development Director – San Diego Regional EDC

Innovate 78 is the collaborative outcome of 5 cities – Carlsbad, Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos and Vista – coming together with a shared vision to boost economic growth along the 78 Corridor. From tech startups to life sciences and communications, North County is the place where innovation and lifestyle collide. Here, in the five forward-thinking communities that compromise the 78 Corridor, creative leaders are gathering to continue this momentum of innovation & success.


Registration:
Members $20 (breakfast included)
Future Members $40 (breakfast included)

 

REGISTER

 

 

