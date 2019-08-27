San Marcos Chamber News

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce“Educate and Update”

Quarterly Networking Breakfast

Special Guest Speaker Supervisor Jim Desmond “The Goals and Priorities for North County”

Supervisor Desmond was first elected Mayor of San Marcos in November 2006 after just two years of service on the San Marcos City Council. He served as San Marcos Mayor for 12 years – 3 terms. Supervisor Desmond is a Navy veteran with a BS in Electrical Engineering from SDSU. In addition, he had a 30 year career as an airline pilot and successful entrepreneur. Build your network of business connections, share information about your products and services, meet potential customers, renew old acquaintances, see friends and increase your bottom line. Enjoy breakfast, great conversation and learn what’s happening in North County.

The annual College Expo is expanding! The SMUSD Future Fair is joining in the fun!

September 24th, 5-8 pm Mission Hiss High School. Over 90 Colleges & Universities will be represented and over 80 representatives from Business & Industry will be present.

A great opportunity to learn about the many opportunities for your future.

The event is free and open to students of all ages and their families.