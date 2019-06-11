Launa Cornell, Director of The Meridian at Lake San Marcos, received the Employer Excellence in Special Education award from the North Coastal Consortium for Special Education Community Advisory Committee in a ceremony at the North County Regional Education Center on May 29th. Launa was also recognized with a framed resolution presented by Aaron Andrews, District Representative for Senator Brian Jones, 38th Senate District. Launa was nominated for this award by Karen Thompson, coordinator of the WorkAbility 1 program for San Marcos Unified School District. “Launa is an ambassador for our work experience programs throughout San Marcos,” said Thompson. “With her warm, genuine and dynamic personality, she is a terrific spokesperson for our students who never misses an opportunity to promote work experience programs for students with disabilities and persuade others to follow in her example.”
San Marcos Chamber News
