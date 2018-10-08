San Marcos Chamber News

Workforce Development for Small Business

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 – Time: 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM PDT

As part of the continuing Business Seminar Series, the San Marcos Chamber is featuring two presentations regarding Workforce Development. The first of the series will feature:

—-Karen Thompson, Coordinator: Special Education/Workability I Program

San Marcos Unified School District “Work Experience for Transition Aged Youth”

—-Robert Chu, Program Specialist – San Diego Workforce Partnership

“Wage Reimbursements, Training Funds & Hiring Resources”

Food and beverages provided by our Seminar Series sponsor San Marcos Deli