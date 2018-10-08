Loading...
San Marcos Chamber News

By   /  October 8, 2018  /  No Comments

Workforce Development for Small Business

Wednesday,  October 24, 2018 – Time: 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM PDT

As part of the continuing Business Seminar Series, the San Marcos Chamber is featuring two presentations regarding Workforce Development. The first of the series will feature:
—-Karen Thompson, Coordinator: Special Education/Workability I Program
San Marcos Unified School District “Work Experience for Transition Aged Youth”
—-Robert Chu, Program Specialist – San Diego Workforce Partnership
“Wage Reimbursements, Training Funds & Hiring Resources”
