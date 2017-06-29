San Marcos Chamber News

SAN MARCOS – The City of San Marcos is hosting its annual 4th of July Celebration, on Tuesday, July 4th at Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Dr. in San Marcos.

The evening’s free entertainment featuring Liquid Blue, a show band, will begin at 6 pm . There will be party jumps for children’s. Food concessions will include hot dogs, hamburgers, tacos, snow cones, and more.