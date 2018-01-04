San Marcos Chamber Hosts “Educate and Update”

Tuesday January 9th Educate and Update with Guest Speaker Nadia Ardebeli
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 – 7:15 AM – 8:30 AM
Guest Speaker: Nadia Ardebili, MBA President/Senior HR Consultant
California HR Services / Nationwide HR Services, Inc.
Topic: Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
Sexual harassment in the workplace has become a serious area of concern. Your liability as an employer may be extended to acts committed by supervisors and rank-and-file employees. Therefore, it is essential that you understand what constitutes sexual harassment, under both California and Federal law, and take steps to prevent or stop it.
Common mistake: failing to understand what constitutes sexual harassment.
Registration:
Members $20 (breakfast included)
Future Members $40 (breakfast included)