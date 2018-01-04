Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  San Marcos Chamber Hosts “Educate and Update”

San Marcos Chamber Hosts “Educate and Update”

By   /  January 4, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Tuesday January 9th Educate and Update with Guest Speaker Nadia Ardebeli

Tuesday,  January 9, 2018 – 7:15 AM – 8:30 AM

“SEXUAL HARRASSMENT IN THE WORKPLACE”
Guest Speaker: Nadia Ardebili, MBA President/Senior HR Consultant 

California HR Services / Nationwide HR Services, Inc.

Topic: Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Sexual harassment in the workplace has become a serious area of concern. Your liability as an employer may be extended to acts committed by supervisors and rank-and-file employees. Therefore, it is essential that you understand what constitutes sexual harassment, under both California and Federal law, and take steps to prevent or stop it.

Common mistake: failing to understand what constitutes sexual harassment.

Registration:
Members $20 (breakfast included)
Future Members $40 (breakfast included)

 

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on January 4, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 4, 2018 @ 11:39 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

  What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Read More →