Come join us for a Day at the Races this fall! Del Mar is set to open again on November 1st for the Bing Crosby Race Season. Deemed the “Locals” racing season we have trackside tables, seats and suites available for a reduced rate in the Fall. Contact group sales at 858-792-4234 or via our website www.dmtc.com/groupsales.
San Marcos Chamber – Day At The Races
- Published: 8 hours ago on October 23, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 23, 2017 @ 4:17 pm
- Filed Under: Local