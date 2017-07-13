Loading...
San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Artist Reception

Please join us at the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce for an artist reception, featuring the works of Kate Joiner / Sunny Creek Studios.
Meet the artist and enjoy some wine and light refreshments! Art purchases to benefit Charity Wings.
Thursday, July 205-7 pm
904 W. San Marcos Blvd., Suite 10, San Marcos
For additional information call 760-744-1270.
