Please join us at the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce for an artist reception, featuring the works of Kate Joiner / Sunny Creek Studios.
Meet the artist and enjoy some wine and light refreshments! Art purchases to benefit Charity Wings.
Thursday, July 20, 5-7 pm
904 W. San Marcos Blvd., Suite 10, San Marcos
San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Artist Reception
