San Marcos Chamber Announces Tax Credit Workshop

The San Marcos Chamber announces The California Competes Tax Credit Workshop.A free program available to businesses of all sizes. January 8th 2 pm – 33:30 pm Faraday Center Room 173A . Register at cctcworkshopcarlsbad,eventbrite.com
The San Marcos Chamber announces The California Competes Tax Credit Workshop.A free program available to businesses of all sizes. January 8th 2 pm – 33:30 pm Faraday Center Room 173A . Register at cctcworkshopcarlsbad,eventbrite.com
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
NEXT ARTICLE →
A Volcano in the Suburbs
← PREVIOUS ARTICLE
The Woman’s Club of Oceanside To Celebrate 100 Year Anniversary
You might also like...