San Marcos Chamber Announces Tax Credit Workshop

San Marcos Chamber Announces Tax Credit Workshop

By   /  January 2, 2018  /  No Comments

The San Marcos Chamber announces The California Competes Tax Credit Workshop.A free program available to businesses of all sizes.  January 8th 2 pm – 33:30 pm  Faraday Center Room 173A . Register at cctcworkshopcarlsbad,eventbrite.com

