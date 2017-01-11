San Marcos – Arrest of Salvador Alcaraz

On January 5, 2017, San Marcos deputies received a report of an adult male grabbing the buttocks of an 11-year old female at the coin laundry business located at 117 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road, San Marcos. As the suspect attempted to flee the location, the victim took a photograph of his vehicle license plate. With this information, deputies were able to locate the vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Curry Comb Drive, San Marcos. The suspect, later identified as Salvador Alcaraz, was contacted at his residence and placed under arrest without incident. Alcaraz was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for Lewd/Lascivious acts with a child, sexual battery, and annoying/molesting a child.

This incident is related to similar incidents which occurred at the same location in June and August of 2016. San Diego Sheriff’s Child Abuse Detectives, working with San Marcos Detectives, were able to identify Alcaraz as the suspect in both of these incidents and he was booked on additional charges.

The investigation is continuing and the Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information related to these crimes, or other additional incidents believed to be related, to call the Sheriff’s Department Child Abuse Unit at (858) 974-2310.