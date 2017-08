Aloha Luncheon on Monday August 21st – 11:30 to 1:30 at Meadowlark Church located at 1918 Redwing Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

Wear you Hawaiian attire and hula on over for a fun time and a yummy pulled pork lunch. Guest Speaker Carol Osgrove, a successful real estate agent and motivational speaker who

will share her life changing story “Home Improvement 101: First Fix Yourself!” Luncheon Reservations Call Donna 760-432-0772 or Linda at 760-685-1588.