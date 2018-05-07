San Dieguito United Methodist Church – Jackson Borges Organ Recital

Encinitas , CA — Jackson Borges , organist & Director of Music for The Episcopal Parish of All Saints’ Church & St. George’s Chapel in Rehoboth Beach and Harbeson, Delaware will present an organ recital on May 20th at 4:00 PM at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024.

Jackson has studied under Robert Plimpton, Alan Morrison, and the late Tom Hazleton, with additional instruction in improvisation from Bruce Neswick

His presentation will include: Festival Toccata – Percy E. Fetcher (1879-1932); Prélude, Adagio et Choral varié sur le thème du ‘Veni Creator,’ Op. 4 – Maurice Duruflé (1902-1986); Prelude & Jubilee – Dale Wood – (1934-2003),Sharon Watson, pianist; Lead, Kindly Light – Carolyn Hamlin (b. 1937); and Toccata en Ré majeur – Marcel Lanquetuit (1894-1985). He is a frequent recitalist, both at home and abroad.

He has been heard in important venues such as Grace and St. Mary’s Cathedrals (San Francisco), the Spreckels Organ Pavilion (San Diego), Fourth Presbyterian Church (Chicago), Grace Church (Episcopal) and Central Synagogue (New York City), the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart and Princeton University (New Jersey), Trinity Church (Boston), Longwood Gardens (Pennsylvania), and Khandallah Presbyterian Church (Wellington, New Zealand).

The concert is free to the public, a good will offering will be taken.