Mallory Genauer of the San Dieguito Heritage Museum will speak on native culture in San Diego. Genauer is the Education Coordinator at Barona Cultural Center & Museum. She will discuss history and culture of the Kunesyaay/ Dieguito, spanning pre-contact society through present day.

Tuesday, February 21st at 7-8:30 pm. Encinitas Community Center -1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas.

For more information call the museum 760-632-9711