San Diego’s Finest Fiestas: Cinco de Mayo Celebrations at the Bazaar del Mundo Restaurants

SAN DIEGO (Apr. 2018) – Enjoy live mariachi music, folkloric dancers, authentic Mexican cuisine and refreshing margaritas during the Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Diane Powers Bazaar del Mundo Restaurants: Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico, Casa de Bandini and Casa Sol y Mar.

Through her award-winning restaurants and Bazaar del Mundo Shops, Diane Powers continues to honor her love of Mexican culture. The embodiments of all things “fiesta!”, the Bazaar del Mundo restaurants will feature inspired “Cinco” fare, such as “Cincoritas,” delicious strawberry, kiwi and lemon-lime margaritas decked out in the colors of the Mexican flag; and “Enchiladas Banderas,” a savory sampling of chicken, cheese and beef enchiladas served with three different sauces – rojas, verde and blanca (red, green and white).

Additional offerings and entertainment vary by location:

Casa Guadalajara, Old Town:

4105 Taylor Street, San Diego, 619-295-5111, www.casaguadalajara.com

May 5–6: Head to the “Two for Cinco” street taco bar in the Garden Room and enjoy drink specials in the lively Cantina, including cans of Tecate and Dos Equis for $5.50. Mariachis and ballet folklorico dancers will perform throughout the restaurant.

Casa de Pico, Grossmont Center, La Mesa:

5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, 619-463-3267, www.casadepico.com

May 5–6: Celebrate with the “Fiesta Nachos,” a hearty plate piled high with your choice of meat, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole. Beer and margarita specials will be offered both days, plus live entertainment from mariachis, troubadours and ballet folklorico dancers.

Casa de Bandini, The Forum, Carlsbad:

1901 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 760-634-3443, www.casadebandini.com

May 4­­­–5: Spice up your fiesta with the Carnitas Taco Sampler and wash them down with Casa de Bandini’s new Cazadores Palomas. Sip on specialty cocktails with drink specials by the hour, offered Friday and Saturday. The fiesta wouldn’t be complete without live mariachi music and dancers.

Casa Sol y Mar, Del Mar Highlands Town Center, Del Mar:

12865 El Camino Real, 858-792-4100, www.casasolymar.com

May 4–5: Festive Cantina specials include “Tour of Mexico” beer buckets or Hornitos tequila flights for $20. Enjoy with the choice of a taco sampler, cantina tostada or jalisco wings. Music and folkloric performances will take place throughout the weekend.

Sometimes confused with Mexican Independence Day (September 16), the Cinco de Mayo holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla, in which vastly outnumbered Mexican forces defeated the Imperialist French Army on May 5, 1862.

About the Bazaar del Mundo Restaurant Group.. Diane Powers’ restaurants Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico, Casa de Bandini and Casa Sol y Mar have earned numerous awards, including, the Gold Medallion Award by the San Diego Restaurant Association, the “Award of Excellence” by Zagat Surveys and several first place prizes at the Ensenada International Seafood Fair. The restaurants have also been named, “Best Mexican Restaurant” by U-T San Diego, San Diego Home Garden/Lifestyles and San Diego Magazine and as one of the “50 Best Hispanic Restaurants” in the nation by Hispanic magazine.

All reflect Powers’ love of delicious Mexican flavors as well as her design expertise, creative use of brilliant festive color and adherence to the spirit of the Latin American marketplace and Mexican flavors. Powers has traveled throughout the world to acquire unusual merchandise and decor for her restaurants, as well as impressive artifacts for the gorgeous courtyards and exterior environments. For more information, visit www.bazaardelmundo.com.