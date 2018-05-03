San Diego Women’s Foundation Grants $200,000 to Fund Enrichment Programs

2018 Grant Recipients to be Honored at SDWF’s 18th Annual Grants Celebration on May 29th

SAN DIEGO, CA – The San Diego Women’s Foundation (SDWF) will hold its 18th Annual Grants Celebration Building Bridges: Connecting Women, Creating Change to celebrate the power of women united in philanthropy. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cygnet Theatre, located at 4040 Twiggs Street, San Diego, CA, and is open to the community. Tickets cost $35 per person and can be purchased at https://www.sdwomensfoundation.org.

The evening will honor the new 2018 grant recipients, highlight the successes of last year’s grant cycle in the area of youth homelessness and celebrate the $3.4 million in grants that have been awarded to 91 nonprofit programs in the San Diego region since SDWF’s inception in 2000. Guests will also hear from renowned San Diego storyteller, Alyce Smith-Cooper, who will share how telling our own stories can help build powerful bridges between us.

This year’s grantees selected through a thorough vetting process and a final vote by all 215 SDWF members include:

Boys to Men Mentoring Network, Inc. – Boys to Men Mentoring Program

International Rescue Committee – Refugee Girls Academy

Survivors of Torture, International – Refugee Student Enrichment Activities

Tariq Khamisa Foundation – Restorative Workshops

The AjA Project – Girls-Eye View

The David’s Harp Foundation, Inc. – Student Studio

“We are excited to welcome our new community partners and be able to fund six enrichment programs with strong behavioral health outcomes,” said Katie Sawyer, Executive Director of the San Diego Women’s Foundation. “I am truly honored to be a part of this group of women working together to improve our region.”

Other Community Partners who received grants in prior years will share key components of their programs, illustrating the many types of programs SDWF has supported during its 18 years of grantmaking.