San Diego Women’s Foundation Elects Susan Howe as New President

Susan Howe

SAN DIEGO, CA – The San Diego Women’s Foundation (SDWF) has announced the appointment of Susan Howe as its new President, beginning July 1, 2019. As president, Howe will continue to be a catalyst for change and to further SDWF’s mission of educating and inspiring women to engage in collective philanthropy to benefit underserved communities in the San Diego region.

Howe, who is a resident of Scripps Ranch, has been a member of SDWF for 10 years and is an active steward in the community. She is a retired development professional with experience working for the San Diego Public Library Foundation as the Major & Planned Gifts Director.

“Susan is a phenomenal leader for SDWF,” says Katie Sawyer, SDWF Executive Director. “She is absolutely committed to our mission of inspiring women to come together to improve our community. She is stepping into the role as we enter a critical time for our organization: she will be a critical voice in strategic planning as we approach our 20th anniversary in 2020. I am so excited about what lies ahead for SDWF under her leadership.”

Howe has also served as a member of the Nominating Committee and Board of Directors at Junior League, President of the Scripps Ranch Friends of the Public Library and as a Founding Member of Hidden Valley House Auxiliary. Howe is an alumna of Scripps College where she graduated with a BA in Political Science.

About the San Diego Women’s Foundation …Founded in 2000, The San Diego Women’s Foundation educates and inspires women to engage in collective philanthropy. They invest in innovative solutions that benefit the underserved communities in the San Diego region. Contributions and talents of the 220 SDWF members have resulted in more than $3.5 million in grants that have been awarded to 96 nonprofit programs, touching thousands of lives in and around San Diego. For additional information, visit www.sdwomensfoundation.org.