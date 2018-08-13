San Diego Women’s Foundation Announces the Availability of Grants

Grants will Fund Programs that Address the Urgent Issue of Human Trafficking in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, CA – The San Diego Women’s Foundation (SDWF) recently announced the availability of grant funding for Human Trafficking: Prevention & Intervention. The 2019 grant cycle aims to support organizations that work to combat and prevent human trafficking in San Diego County.

According to a recent study by Point Loma Nazarene University and the University of San Diego, human trafficking is San Diego’s second largest underground economy after drug trafficking, with an estimated revenue of $810 million and an estimated 3,000 – 8,000 victims trafficked each year. Victims of sex trafficking are often recruited in middle and high school, with the average age of entry into sex exploitation being 16 years old. San Diego is ranked as one of the nation’s 13 highest areas of commercial sexual exploitation of children. Domestic trafficking accounts for the majority of commercial sexual exploitation of people and children (80%) in San Diego County.

“Human trafficking is a crisis in our community, affecting thousands each year in San Diego County,” said Katie Sawyer, Executive Director of the San Diego Women’s Foundation. “Our funding can help survivors access the resources they need to get their lives back on track and prevent others from falling victim in the first place, and I am proud that the San Diego Women’s Foundation members have decided to tackle this issue with our next round of grant funding.”

To be considered, eligible nonprofit organizations must send a Letter of Inquiry by September 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m., for projects with a minimum proposal of $25,000 that work across various fields to provide services to those at risk or affected by human trafficking, including, but not limited to, one or more of the following:

Education for prevention

Rescue programs

Therapy and/or counseling

Life skills training

Employment education

Housing solutions

Victim advocacy

Healthcare

Food access

Legal services

Social services

For more information about the SDWF’s Human Trafficking: Prevention & Intervention Grants Cycle, or to apply for one of the available grants, visit https://www.sdwomensfoundation.org .