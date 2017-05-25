San Diego Women’s Foundation 17th Annual Grants Celebration

The San Diego Women’s Foundation (SDWF) will hold its 17th Annual Grants Celebration on June 1, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the USD Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice, located at 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110. The celebration is open to the community and tickets are priced at $35. Parking is available on campus with free shuttles.

The evening will honor the new 2017 grants recipients, highlight the successes sparked by last year’s grants in developing employment readiness and celebrate $3.2 million total granting in the San Diego region since SDWF’s inception in 2000. In addition, guests will hear from featured speaker, State Assembly Member Todd Gloria, and will enjoy a performance by singers from Voices of Our City Choir, whose members are personally affected by homelessness.

The non-profit organizations selected through a thorough vetting process and a final vote by all 215 SDWF members are:

• Just in Time for Foster Youth: Basic Needs / My First Home

• Promises2Kids: Foster Youth Self-Sufficiency – Addressing Risk Factors for Homelessness

• San Diego LGBT Community Center: Youth Services Program

• Think Dignity: Homeless Youth Legal Advocacy Project

• Voices for Children: Transitional-Age Teens and Homelessness Prevention

Other Community Partners who received grants in previous years will share key components of their programs, illustrating the many programs the San Diego Women’s Foundation has supported during its 17 years of granting. This year’s newest five grants bring the total to 85 non-profit programs supported over this period.

www.sdwomensfoundation.org

